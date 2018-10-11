Home Cities Delhi

MCD school in-charge suspended over religious segregation

The in-charge was found guilty during the preliminary investigation ordered by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The in-charge of a school in Wazirabad, run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been suspended for allegedly segregating the Hindu and Muslim students in different sections.

The in-charge was found guilty during the preliminary investigation ordered by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the matter, North MCD Mayor, Adesh Gupta had earlier said, "Have sought a report on this issue, anyone found guilty will be punished. This is an unfortunate incident, MCD doesn't discriminate on basis of religion; all are equal."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp