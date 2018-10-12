Home Cities Delhi

Will move SC against HC order on GTB Hospital: Delhi government

As a pilot project, Delhi residents were getting preference over outsiders in treatment at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden in Shahdara area in east Delhi from this month.

Published: 12th October 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

The new block at GTB Hospital (Photo: Ravi Choudhary)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside its circular on preferential treatment to city residents at the GTB Hospital here, the Aam Aadmi Party government said it will move the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

"The Delhi government disagrees with the High Court on the issue of providing facilities to Delhi residents at the GTB Hospital and will challenge it in the Supreme Court. It is the duty of any government to provide better facilities to its taxpayers," Chief Minister's Media Adviser Nagendra Sharma tweeted.

As many as 80 per cent of the beds were reserved for Delhi residents, and patient verification was done on the basis of voter ID cards, though emergency services were still open to all.

