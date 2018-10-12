Will move SC against HC order on GTB Hospital: Delhi government

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside its circular on preferential treatment to city residents at the GTB Hospital here, the Aam Aadmi Party government said it will move the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

"The Delhi government disagrees with the High Court on the issue of providing facilities to Delhi residents at the GTB Hospital and will challenge it in the Supreme Court. It is the duty of any government to provide better facilities to its taxpayers," Chief Minister's Media Adviser Nagendra Sharma tweeted.

As a pilot project, Delhi residents were getting preference over outsiders in treatment at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden in Shahdara area in east Delhi from this month.

As many as 80 per cent of the beds were reserved for Delhi residents, and patient verification was done on the basis of voter ID cards, though emergency services were still open to all.