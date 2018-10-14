2019 polls: Brijesh Goyal, Rajpal Solanki AAP in-charges for New Delhi, West Delhi Lok Sabha seats

Home Cities Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP Sunday announced that Brijesh Goyal and Rajpal Solanki will be in-charges of New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies in the national capital for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The announcement halted conjecture that rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha will be Aam Aadmi Party candidates on the two seats.

Making the announcement, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said there were talks with Yashwant Sinha for him to contest from New Delhi seat but he has expressed willingness to campaign against the Modi government across the country.

There were no talks about Shatrughan Sinha being the party candidate.

The party has announced its in-charges for all seven constituencies in Delhi.

Rai said the candidates for five seats will be announced soon.

Party sources said the in-charges will be ultimately the party candidates in 2019 elections.

