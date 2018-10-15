Home Cities Delhi

Minor girl gang-raped in east Delhi, four arrested

When the girl's mother returned from work, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, who took her to the police station.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Class 10 student of a government school was allegedly raped by four men, including the son of her landlord, who lured her with an offer to buy her a pizza, the police said Monday.

The incident took place on Friday in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, they added.

The landlord's son offered to buy a pizza to lure the girl and took her to a room where three of his friends also joined them, said a senior police officer.

They were under the influence of alcohol, he said.

They allegedly forced themselves on her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone, he added.

When the girl's mother returned from work, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, who took her to the police station, he said.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual offences) and IPC.

The accused were arrested on the same day.

The victim stays in a shanty in Kalyan Vaas while the four accused stay in east Vinod Nagar.

The landlord's son is aged 28 and is married.

One of the accused is a 19-year-old, who does the job of washing cars.

Two of the accused are in their 30s, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi gangrape gangrape Delhi minor gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp