Air quality continues to remain poor in Delhi-NCR

Published: 16th October 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 09:38 AM

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

Image for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The air quality in New Delhi and its surrounding areas continued to remain poor on Tuesday, according to the data released by the National Air Quality Index (AQI). The condition is likely to remain the same and may even worsen in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The latest data, on Tuesday, shows major pollutants at PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 214 and 255 in the national capital's Lodhi Road area, which is considered to be poor. The carbon monoxide level, on the other hand, was moderate as per the data.

Anand Vihar (average AQI of 592), NSIT Dwarka (221), and Jahangirpuri (251) are the other areas in the national capital that are experiencing high deterioration in air quality.

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 comes under the poor category, whereas 401-500 range is severe.

Compared to Monday's AQI level which was PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 168 and 224 (hazardous), the air quality did not show any significant improvement. Continual exposure to such poor quality air can increase the risk of respiratory illness among others.

Other major cities in the North, too, are not spared either. In cities like Lucknow (AQI of 182), Agra (187), and Noida (297), the air quality continued to hover around the category of unhealthy and poor.

TAGS
Air pollution Delhi air quality Stubble burning

