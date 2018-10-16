Delhi to get Korean war memorial: South Korean envoy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korea and India have agreed to build a Korean War memorial here and the city government has already designated a place for it in central Delhi, the country's envoy said Tuesday.

Korean envoy Shin Bong-kil said India and South Korea have agreed but "some administrative process" is needed.

"Basically, both sides (India and South Korea) have agreed to build a Korean War memorial in India (Delhi). The city government has already designated a place for it," he said.

Shin said South Korea expects that the work would be "completed by the end of next year".

"We need some sort of a design," he said.

India had sent medical aid during the Korean War from 1950-53 and there is an association of Korean War veterans in India, the envoy said.

"We already have Korean War memorials in the UK (London), the US (Washington, DC)," he said.