Watch| BSP leader's son pulls out gun during fight in 5-star hotel, booked

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have registered a complaint against the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader after an amateur video of him brandishing a pistol at a Delhi's five-star hotel went viral.

The man has been identified as Ashish Pandey, son of former Member of Parliament from the BSP, Rakesh Pandey.

The incident took place on Saturday. Hunt is now on to nab Ashish, who has been booked under the Arms Act.

In the video, the BSP leader's son, wearing a black T-shirt and pink trousers, is seen with a gun at the entrance of a prestigious south Delhi hotel.

#WATCH A man brandishes a gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi on October 14. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/G14eqVJU0U — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

It seems that he was threatening and hurling abuses at a man and a woman, even as the hotel staff at the foyer tried to calm him down.

A woman, then, joined the accused in intimidating the man and the woman. The video seems to have been shot on a mobile phone.