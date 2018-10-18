Home Cities Delhi

AAP's West Delhi in-charge Rajpal Solanki quits post just 4 days after assuming charge 

The AAP had announced appointment of Solanki, who runs several educational institutes, as the party in-charge of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajpal Solanki, the West Delhi in-charge of the AAP, Thursday resigned from the post citing health reasons, just four days after assuming charge, the party said.

The AAP said Solanki had developed "health complications" and had informed the party about his decision to quit.

Solanki had on Wednesday skipped a crucial party meeting in Vikaspuri. Later, he said in a letter that he had suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

It was the widely held view that Solanki would be the party's Lok Sabha candidate from West Delhi.

Though the party is yet to declare candidates for the general elections, it is believed that in-charges of the constituencies would contest the polls from those seats.

His announcement had come as a surprise to many within the party because Solanki was not associated with the AAP.

Two AAP leaders said Solanki skipped a crucial party meeting in West Delhi citing health issues.

One of them said, "The BJP could be pressuring Solanki not to contest the polls.

" "The development has embarrassed the AAP, and it is a lesson for the party which should preference to a insiders over outsiders," said another party leader.

Besides Solanki, the AAP has announced Atishi Marlena (East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Brijesh Goyal (New Delhi), Ghuggan Singh (Northwest Delhi) Northeast Delhi (Pankaj Gupta) as constituency in-charge for seven Lok Sabha seats.

 

