Fuel pump owners strike on October 22 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding reduction in VAT by the Delhi government on petrol and diesel around 400 fuel pump owners have decided to go on a one day strike the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) announced on Wednesday.

"Due to difference in prices, there has been a sharp drop of sale of petrol and diesel in Delhi. The reason being, that both the fuels have become expensive in comparison to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Because of the low prices in these states customers are deserting the petrol pumps in Delhi, strike is the last option for us" said Nischal Singania, president of the DPDA. The strike will be from October 22 at six in the morning uptill October 23 same time, although fuel would be made available to vehicles in case of emergency.

In Delhi, approximately 9.38 crore litres of diesel and 10.62 crore litres of petrol is consumed within a month. The petrol owners who have decided to side with the protest state that in Delhi Euro 6 fuel, which is environment-friendly, is sold by the owners but in neighboring states it is not.

"If vehicles owners who reside in Delhi go and buy cheaper fuel which is harmful to environment from other states then the entire purpose of Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) adopted by the national capital will be defeated" added Singania.

Currently there is 27 percent VAT on petrol and 16.75 percent on Diesel in the levied by the Delhi government of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Former Delhi BJP president Vijay Geol met a delegation of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association regarding the high rates of petrol and diesel prevailing in Delhi."Central government has already reduced central excise duty of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and diesel respectively and simultaneously has appealed to state governments to reduce the VAT rates mutually. However, the Delhi Government is insistent on non - reduction of VAT rates on petroleum products in Delhi" Goel said.