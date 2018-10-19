Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi will become 'gas chamber' soon, blames Centre, Punjab, Haryana governments 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the city would soon turn into a "gas chamber" as the central, Punjab and Haryana governments were doing "absolutely nothing" for the farmers burning paddy straw.

The national capital's air quality has deteriorated over the last week.

Stubble burning in neighbouring states is one of the major reasons behind increasing air pollution levels in Delhi.

"V sad that Central, Punjab and Haryana Govts did absolutely nothing for the farmers. As a result, the farmers will suffer on one hand and Delhi will become a gas chamber soon (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday appealed to the Centre and the governments of Haryana and Punjab to initiate measures in the wake of the deteriorating air quality in north India, including Delhi.

"The Centre should intervene. Farmers have not been given subsidy. This is the failure on the part of the central and the state governments. As December and January is nearing, the entire north India, including Delhi, is close to becoming a gas chamber," Sisodia had said.

He also said the AAP government had made several efforts which improved Delhi's air quality and had requested the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, to take measures in this regard, but the air quality has deteriorated despite assurances.