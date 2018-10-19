Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court dismisses Ashish Pandey's bail plea

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand also rejected Delhi Police's plea seeking Pandey's custody for two more days after he was produced in the court on Friday following his one-day custodial interrogat

Published: 19th October 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ashish Pandey pulled out the weapon during an argument with a man in the porch of the Hyatt Regency. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of former BSP leader's son Ashish Pandey, arrested for brandishing a gun outside a five-star hotel here and sent him to judicial custody till Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand also rejected Delhi Police's plea seeking Pandey's custody for two more days after he was produced in the court on Friday following his one-day custodial interrogation.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court said the "arrogance" and "high-headedness" of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader's son can be clearly made out from the contents of the first information report.

Pandey was seen brandishing a gun outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in the national capital on October 14.

He was formally arrested by the Delhi Police following his surrender before the court on Thursday.

Delhi Police told the court that it wanted further custody of Pandey to determine if there were any financial transactions that took place between him and the three women accompanying him on the night of the incident.

They also wanted to ascertain the people Pandey met during the period he was absconding as they might have helped him, the police said.

Pandey's counsel S P N Tripathy argued that the incident happened at the spur of the moment and his client was entitled to keep a weapon for his safety and those around him.

Tripathy said Pandey only brought the weapon from the car because he felt threatened and for the safety of the women around him but he had enoughself-controll to not use it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashish Pandey BSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp