Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's draft electoral roll sees fall of over 1.4 lakh voters

The total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,36,15,776 in the draft roll and there is the decrease in the number of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the one published on October 23, 2017.

Published: 01st September 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's draft electoral roll published Saturday shows a dip of over 1.4 lakh in the total number of electors in the city compared to the draft list of last year, with authorities attributing, death and migration of voters as the main reasons behind the fall in number.

The total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,36,15,776 in the draft roll and there is decrease in the number of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the one published on October 23, 2017.

With the release of the draft electoral roll, the Election Commission has also begun the process to induct new voters in the electoral list who have either turned 18 or will complete that age by January 1 next year, officials said.

"Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with respect to January 1, 2019, as the qualifying date, has been commenced in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, with the draft publication of electoral roll on Saturday (September 1)," according to the Delhi CEO Office.

The total number of electors in Delhi is 1,41,766 less than the corresponding figure published in October last year, as per the data shared by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here.

The number of male, female and third gender electors are 75,20,824; 60,94,115 and 837 respectively, according to the latest draft roll. The corresponding numbers for the October 23 roll were 76,14,539; 61,42,143 and 860.

"The fall in number has been due to reasons like death and migration of voters. Family members are supposed to fill Form 7 to update the status after a voter's death, but many do not do that. So, we have cleared that from the list," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office told PTI.

Asked, if any bogus voter cards were among those discarded, he claimed, They could not have been bogus, as we follow our due diligence in issuing those cards.

"Death and migration, especially migration is the main factor," he said.

Besides, including new voters, another objective for the summary revision exercise is to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll. People can file claims and objections from September 1 to October 31.

"Special camps in senior secondary schools, colleges, polytechnics and ITIs would be held on September 27 and 28," a senior official said.

Final electoral rolls would be published on January 4. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies (ACs) and seven Lok Sabha seats. North West parliamentary constituency has maximum (22,87,777) electors while Chandi Chowk has a minimum (1,498,257) in that category.

Among Assemble seats, Tilak Nagar (AC-29) has the highest gender ratio at 942 while Okhla (AC-54) has the lowest at 644.

Fourteen ACs have gender ratio more than the state's gender ratio 868. The Commission has also launched new jingles on radio and other electronic media to encourage new eligible voters to get enrolled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Voters Fall in Delhi Voters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to