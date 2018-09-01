Ola driver, associates held for robbing passengers in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The police on Friday said that they have arrested three men, including an Ola taxi driver, for robbing people by offering them a lift at night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse said that Pritam, Dinesh, and Anuj Kumar were arrested on Thursday from outside a Metro station in Kakrola after the police received information about their operations in the city.

ALSO READ: Ola announces think tank for mobility research

Pritam drove the cab while Dinesh and Anuj sat as co-passengers.

After offering lift to unsuspecting passengers and travelling some distance, they robbed them, Alphonse said.

They told police about their involvements in a few other incidents as well.

"A Wagon R cab and a mobile phone, belonging to a victim, have been recovered from them," Alphonse said.