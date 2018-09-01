Home Cities Delhi

Ola driver, associates held for robbing passengers in Delhi

After offering lift to unsuspecting passengers and travelling some distance, Ola driver and his associates robbed them.

Ola

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The police on Friday said that they have arrested three men, including an Ola taxi driver, for robbing people by offering them a lift at night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse said that Pritam, Dinesh, and Anuj Kumar were arrested on Thursday from outside a Metro station in Kakrola after the police received information about their operations in the city.

Pritam drove the cab while Dinesh and Anuj sat as co-passengers.

After offering lift to unsuspecting passengers and travelling some distance, they robbed them, Alphonse said.

They told police about their involvements in a few other incidents as well.

"A Wagon R cab and a mobile phone, belonging to a victim, have been recovered from them," Alphonse said.

