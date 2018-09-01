Rain lashes Delhi, traffic affected

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed various parts of the National Capital on Saturday, causing traffic snarls in a few areas.

The rain followed by overcast sky caused water-logging in different parts of the city, affecting vehicular movement.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road(both carriageways) due to water-logging.

"Traffic Alert, water-logging at Ring road bypass near iron bridge," it stated.

In morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The weatherman has forecast possibility of moderate rain during the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.