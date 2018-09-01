Woman arrested for killing boyfriend in Greater Noida

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A woman was arrested in the murder case of her boyfriend, who had allegedly blackmailed her after discovering that she was involved with another man, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, Mandeep Singh Randhawa said accused Dolly Choudhary had been in a relationship with Sushil Kumar, 23, for some years. Sometime back, she started living with a friend Mohit Mavi, who had reportedly helped her in getting a job in Greater Noida.

The case came to light after Kumar's father lodged a police complaint on August 16 about his missing son.

A case of abduction was registered and the police questioned Dolly about Kumar's whereabouts.

"On sustained interrogation, she revealed that when Kumar learnt about her involvement with another man, he was annoyed and started blackmailing her through her nude photographs," Randhawa said. "That's when she decided to kill him," the police officer said.

"Mohit Mavi's wife committed suicide on August 7 after she learnt about her husband's relationship with Dolly Choudhary," Randhawa said.

"After receiving threats from his wife's family, Mohit had fled to Bengaluru, but remained in touch with Chaudhary," police said.

Kumar, who suspected that his girlfriend might marry Mohit, insisted her to meet him in Mathura on August 11.

She contacted Manish Choudhary with whom her father wanted to marry her and managed to get sleeping pills in bulk.

"On August 11, Dolly received Kumar from the Mathura railway station and visited several places with him. In a hotel, where they were staying, she mixed sleeping pills in his drink," police said.

"After he got unconscious, she called Manish and the two threw Sushil Kumar's body into the Yamuna in Mathura," Randhawa said, adding Dolly and Manish were arrested on Friday.