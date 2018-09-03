Home Cities Delhi

Self-styled godman held for molesting, threatening minor girl in south Delhi

The incident took place on August 17 when the complainant along with her niece and son visited the temple.

Rape

Image used for representational purposes. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A self-styled godman allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl in a temple in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said Monday.

Since, the complainant's son was ill, she took him to the self-styled godman, Nabbe Bhagat (42), to get his illness cured, a police officer said.

The relative alleged that her niece was molested by the godman who also threatened to kill her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's relative, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on August 30, they said.

Subsequently, Bhagat was arrested from his temple on Sunday, police said adding that further investigation is underway.

