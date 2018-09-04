Gang busted, medicines worth Rs 2 crore seized in Delhi​

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: Seven robbers, including a doctor based in Delhi, have been arrested and medicines worth over Rs 2 crore looted by them have been seized, police said here on Tuesday.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said that on August 13 a truck was robbed in Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad. All the medicines that were looted have been recovered by police, he said.

All seven were residents of Delhi or Baghpat and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. They said they had followed the truck from Meerut and intercepted it on the Modi Nagar-Hapur road.

The doctor member of the gang, identified only as Dr Ravi, reportedly was based in Delhi and his warehouse was used to store the stolen medicines, the officer said.