Teenager beaten to death in Delhi on suspicion of being thief

According to police, the boy was staying with his uncle and brother in Mukundpur and was working as an electrician.

By Sanskriti Talwar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy from Bihar, who had come to Delhi for schooling, was allegedly beaten to death in the wee hours of Tuesday by residents of Mukundpur who suspected him to be a thief.

“The teenager was thrashed after he was caught entering a house. The owner of the house has alleged that the boy had entered their home to steal valuables,” said SHO Ajay Kumar Singh, Bhalswa Police Station, where an FIR was lodged against the family and others accused.

According to police, the boy was staying with his uncle and brother in Mukundpur and was working as an electrician. His father works as a daily-wage labourer in Noida, while his mother, a housewife, lives in Bihar.

“We brought the boy to the city to admit him in a government school a month ago. However, due to the unavailability of seats, he didn’t get admission. In order to earn a little bit of money, he began working as an electrician and was living with his brother,” said Mohammad Javed, the victim’s uncle, who works as a plumber.

“If he had entered the house to steal, the family could have called the police. Why did they and the others, beat him to death and dump him on the street after that,” he asked.

Police received information about the lynching at 6.30 am, almost three hours after the minor was attacked. “Our men rushed the minor to the nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said ACP Jahangirpuri.

“Two persons have been apprehended so far and the investigation is still underway,” the ACP added.

