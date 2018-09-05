Home Cities Delhi

Particulate emission pollution from commuting in Delhi highest among 14 major cities: CSE

Noting that the particulate emission in Delhi is three times that of Mumbai, the CSE said that this has eclipsed the benefits of CNG and other better travel parameters in the national capital.

Published: 05th September 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pollution by particulate emission from commuting in Delhi is highest among 14 major cities in the country, according to a new study by the Centre for Science and Environment.

Noting that the particulate emission in Delhi is three times that of Mumbai, the CSE said that this has eclipsed the benefits of CNG and other better travel parameters in the national capital.

"The main reasons behind the bottom ranking of Delhi are higher population than other megacities, highest vehicle stock and total vehicle kilometres generated far exceeds that of any other megacity," CSE said.

The findings of the study was discussed on the first day of an international conclave on Towards Clean and Low Carbon Mobility.

The study found that particulate load from urban commuting in Bhopal was best.

The city was ranked 11 times better than Delhi.

The second rank was acquired by Chandigarh, followed by Vijayawada.

The other cities that ranked above Delhi were Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age