Three members of dreaded gang held in Delhi

Published: 05th September 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two shooters of the dreaded Tillu gang were arrested early Wednesday after a brief shootout here, during which one of them suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Their accomplice was held earlier on.

Accused Mahesh, 25, is a resident of Haryana while Manjeet, 23, and Nitesh, 20, are residents of west Delhi's Narela.

"Members of the Sunil Tillu gang, they had killed one Arman, a member of the rival gang of Jitender Gogi, in Narela on August 20," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

A Special Cell team put up a roadblock on the GT Karnal Road here when they saw Mahesh and Nitesh riding a two-wheeler around 5 a.m. When signalled to stop, they sped away but were intercepted.

"Nitesh fired at police, which fired two rounds in self-defence. Nitesh was shot in the leg, following which both were arrested," the officer added.

Police had earlier arrested Manjeet on Tuesday night from west Delhi.

The DCP said that there was long-standing rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs, leading to the murder of several of their members.

