Two killed, nine injured as fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi 

It is suspected that leakage from a CNG kit of a truck triggered an explosion and the fire

Published: 05th September 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men were killed and nine others injured after a fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi Tuesday evening, an official said.

The three-storeyed godown in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar was used for storing paints, chemicals and CNG kits, police said.

It is suspected that leakage from a CNG kit of a truck triggered an explosion and the fire, they added.

A call was received around 4:20 pm regarding the fire in the godown.

Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said an official from the Delhi Fire Service Department.

The crime and forensics teams were called in and prima facie it appears the fire occurred due to the leakage in one of the CNG kits, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep and Bal Kishan, both workers at the godown, while the injured as Vinod, Fitrat, Rakesh, Satyaveer, Jayapal, Bittu, Pannalal, Heeralal and another person who is yet to be identified, they said.

Labourers were unloading goods from a tempo when the fire broke out. The tempo caught fire and went up in pieces, police said. The owner of the building, identified as Parvesh, is absconding, they said.

 

