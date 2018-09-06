Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man kills elderly woman, family suspects rape

An elderly woman who could barely walk as she was handicapped was brutally murdered on Thursday by an unknown man.

Published: 06th September 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An elderly woman who could barely walk as she was handicapped was brutally murdered on Thursday by an unknown man who smashed her face with bricks before making an escape, police said.

The gory incident took place before dawn, the family said. Sarori, 70, was found dead at a vacant plot in Sainik Enclave at Ranhola in west Delhi.

ALSO READ: Delhi woman accuses Kashmir cop of rape

"Sarori was in the nude and her face was crushed after being smashed repeatedly with bricks. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajender Singh Sagar told IANS.

A distraught Irfan, son of the deceased, told IANS that his mother could barely walk.

"My mother had been sleeping outside our house for the last eight years. At 3 a.m I found she was not on the bed. I raised an alarm and the family started looking for her. We found her clothes outside the plot and later found her nude body.

"We gave a CCTV footage to police in which a shirtless man is seen coming out of the plot. He may be my mother's killer," Irfan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi elderly woman murder Delhi woman murder Delhi woman murder case Ranhola woman murder Ranhola woman murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality