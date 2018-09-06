Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University Students Union elections: ABVP groups clash over campaigning

A group of boys associated with the RSS-backed ABVP, scuffled among themselves over campaigning for the upcoming DUSU elections.

Published: 06th September 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A group of boys associated with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), scuffled among themselves over campaigning for the upcoming DUSU elections.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said no complaints had been registered by anyone involved in the fight that took place at Delhi University's Deshbandhu College.

"Their medical reports are awaited," Biswal said, adding that policemen had been posted outside the college after the incident.

Sources said the two groups thrashed each other with sticks and used knives.

At least five boys were injured, sources added.

