Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AAP to appoint 2.5 lakh block presidents

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To strengthen its structure ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will appoint 2.5 lakh block presidents to resolve people's queries.

"The appointment of the Block 'Pramukhs' (presidents) to cover around 25,000 polling booths in Delhi will be completed by November," AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Rai said Block Pramukhs will be the key element in party's poll strategy.

"Each Block Pramukh will be responsible to communicate with 25 households in each polling booth," he said.

The party will also appoint observers in each ward in Delhi.

The observer, Rai said, will be a person who will monitor party works and its status in each ward. The Observer will be an outsider and not someone from the ward, he added.

"Our strength is people, so our focus will also be to strengthen that level of the party," he added.

The party, which is already preparing for the Lok Sabha elections had already appointed in-charges in five of the seven seats in Delhi.

Rai said that AAP will soon come out with names of those in-charge of two remaining Lok sabha seats -- New Delhi and West Delhi.

"We have been approached by 8-10 prominent personalities seeking to contest on party ticket from these constituencies. The names of the in-charge are expected to be announced in coming week," he said.