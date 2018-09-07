Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon praises AAP's mohalla clinics in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former UN chief Ban Ki-Moon and former Norwegian premier Gro Harlem Brundtland on Friday visited Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) in Delhi and praised the AAP government’s initiative to provide basic healthcare free of charge to the poor.

Moon and Brundtland are here on behalf of The Elders, a London-based organisation of independent global leaders who work for promoting peace, justice and human rights.

They were taken to a mohalla clinic at Peeragarhi Relief Camp area in West Delhi. It was the first clinic that was established by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government three years ago. The group visited another AAMC in Paschim Vihar.

Both CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain accompanied the visitors. “I am very much impressed with what I have seen. I have travelled to many places. What I have seen today, the clinics are much systematic, well organised and well kept. I am very impressed. The mohalla clinics are taking good care of the vulnerable,” Moon said after the visit.

“The mohalla clinics are not only treating people but also working for childcare, pregnancy care, immunisation and promotion of healthcare. This is impressive, and it should be like this all over the world,” said Brundtland.

The AAP government has planned a mega PR exercise on the high-profile visit of the two members of the global organisation, which was founded Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela.

Terming this as a proud moment for the entire country, Kejriwal said the Delhi health model is appreciated throughout the world. “Delhi govt grateful to forrmer UN Secy Gen Sh Ban ki Moon, former PM of Norway Harlem for visiting Mohalla Clinic and polyclinic,” he tweeted.

In its poll campaign in 2015, the AAP had promised setting up 1,000 such clinics across Delhi. In the last three years, about 180 such clinics have been established and the approval for many more were recently given by the Delhi government.