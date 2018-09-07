Home Cities Delhi

Four more arrested in lynching of teenager in Delhi 

The post-mortem report of the 16-year-old boy, who was thrashed for almost three hours by the accused after he allegedly entered a house to steal valuables

Published: 07th September 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four more people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a teenager on the suspicion of being a thief in Delhi, police said on Thursday, taking the total number of arrests to six.

The post-mortem report of the 16-year-old boy, who was thrashed for almost three hours by the accused after he allegedly entered a house to steal valuables on Tuesday, said, the "cause of death was haemorrhage shock due to multiple injuries by blunt object", a police officer said.

"The report said the injuries collectively were sufficient to cause death.

READ | Teenage boy lynched to death on suspicion of being thief in Delhi

The report also stated that the pattern and nature of injuries was consistent with continuous beating for a considerable time while the hands of the deceased were tied with some ligature," said Aslam Khan, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

Two persons, Nand Kishore and Raj Kishore, were arrested after the incident in Mukundpur on Tuesday.

Four others -- Triveni, Deshraj, Sant Lal and Sohan Lal -- were arrested from the area on Wednesday night, Khan said.

A case was registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), but after the post-mortem report, the accused were charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.

The boy had entered the house around 3.30 am and was caught around that time, but the police were only informed around 6.30 am, which means they thrashed him for almost three hours, said another officer.

Police were told that the boy was accompanied by two others when he came to the house for allegedly committing a theft.

A woman resident of the house was awakened by some noise and she saw three boys on the second floor of the house.

Two others fled from there, but the teenager was caught and beaten to death by the owners and their neighbours.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lynching Delhi lynching Delhi crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality