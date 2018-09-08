Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU polls: Cancelling nomination 'contempt of court', says NSUI

The JNU authorities had initiated the proctorial inquiry against Vikas Yadav for protesting in the campus in February 2018.

Published: 08th September 2018 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday condemned the cancellation of its presidential candidate Vikas Yadav's nomination by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities, terming the decision "ridiculous" and in "contempt of court".

Yadav was intimated of the cancellation of his nomination by the JNU Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) office on Thursday evening, citing a proctorial inquiry previously initiated against him under which he was punished with a Rs 20,000 fine and hostel transfer.

The candidate from the Congress's student wing said he will challenge the decision in court.

"I got a mail from the Election Commission at 12.17 p.m. asking me to be present before the grievance redressal committee at 12.30 p.m. How could they expect me to acknowledge the mail and present myself before them, all in a mere 13 minutes," Yadav told reporters here.

He said the grounds on which his nomination has been cancelled are in contempt of the Delhi High Court's order, which had stayed his punishment then and the matter is now pending before the University Vice Chancellor.

The JNU authorities had initiated the proctorial inquiry against Yadav for protesting in the campus in February 2018, which, the student told reporters, was launched for the rights of students in reservation and seat-cut issues.

"This is the pattern that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) follows. Whenever it feels threatened, it makes sure that the administration rises to the occasion to help it. Same thing happened with the case of Delhi University Students' Union President Rocky Tuseed," NSUI National in-charge, Ruchi Gupta, said.

She termed the decision "absolutely ridiculous" and "fascist", adding that the move was deliberately taken on the weekend so that the court's help cannot be sought.

According to the letter of cancellation sent to Yadav, the DSW cancelled his nomination on a complaint made by Dinesh Ashok, another JNU student.

The JNUSU elections are scheduled to take place on September 14.

