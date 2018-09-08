JNUSU Polls: NSUI's Presidential candidate nomination cancelled week before elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week before the run-up to the student body election in Jawaharlal Nehru University, the university's election office cancelled the nomination of Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) presidential candidate on Friday.

Vikas Yadav had filed his name for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) election, scheduled for September 14, as the presidential candidate from NSUI.

The announcement came as a shock to the NSUI unit of JNU, as the nomination is cancelled "without any prior notice".

"We received a call from the election office at around 4.45pm, asking to visit the grievance redressal cell (GRC), where I learned my nomination has been cancelled. A proctor enquiry taking place against me was cited as the reason. However, the Delhi High Court has already asked JNU to follow the principle of natural justice and set up a fresh enquiry," Vikas Yadav said.

He claimed it's been done deliberately since ABVP is afraid that NSUI is gaining popularity and may win the JNUSU elections.