Manipuri militant arrested by Delhi Police

Published: 08th September 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a member of a banned Manipuri organisation who was involved in threatening state Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh.

On August 28, Delhi Police apprehended his associate, OinamIbochouba Singh from Kotla Mubarakpur area. His interrogation led to the arrest of Kangleipak Communist Party's Moirangthem Rana Pratap, 37, from Manipur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Pratap was arrested from Manipur's Bishnupur area on September 4.

"Pratap has been involved in several terror activities and extortion cases in Manipur. He was negotiating to surrender but simultaneously kept carrying on his anti-national activities. He is also wanted by the NIA in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," Yadav said.

A reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared for his apprehension by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"In the second week of August, after proposed agitations by Manipur University Students Union, Manipur Teacher's Association and other groups, for the university's Vice-Chancellor's removal, Pratap circulated a threatening audio message that if the Chief Minister failed to resolve the issue within one month, he will be targeted and killed by their banned terrorist outfit," the officer said.

He was earlier arrested in 2005. After getting released from jail, he continued terror activities and in order to evade the police dragnet, he escaped to Nepal.

"He continued and managed his terrorist activities in Manipur, while sitting in Pokhra, Nepal. He extorted money from different government authorities, local businessmen, schools etc. by threatening them with demand letters. He was living clandestinely in Nepal since the last five years," the officer said.

Along with him, two of his associates -- Inugbam Sanatombi Devi and Pukhrihongbam Ibomcha -- were also arrested.

The trio was involved in several terror related activities like lobbing of grenades, shoot-outs, killings, planting of bombs, running extortion networks by intimidating businessmen and politicians etc.

One 9 mm pistol and two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

