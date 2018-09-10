Home Cities Delhi

Bharat Bandh: Offices, schools and colleges open at regular time in Delhi

Heavy police deployment was made in the national capital with reserve police forces deployed and motorcycle patrols being put on high alert, a senior police officer said.

Published: 10th September 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others during 'Bharat Bandh' protest march against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee at Rajghat in New Delhi Monday Sept 10 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Offices, schools and colleges in the national capital opened at the regular time despite the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress to protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Heavy police deployment was made in the national capital with reserve police forces deployed and motorcycle patrols being put on high alert, a senior police officer said.

The officer said police personnel have been deployed at petrol pumps across Delhi to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Traffic was affected in Daryaganj and around Ramlila Maidan due to the protest and commuters faced problems in reaching their destinations as the cab companies had hiked their fares.

Opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi started a march from Rajghat to Ramlila Maidan here to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha were also present at the protest.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the fuel price hike.

Senior party leader Dilip Pandey said unrest against Narendra Modi-led government is growing and the opposition cannot remain silent to the plight of common man affected by issues like fuel price hike, corruption and unemployment.

Offices were opened on time and official work was not affected at the Delhi Secretariat due to Bharat Bandh, an official said.

Schools and colleges also had classes on time though students experienced difficulties in finding transportation.

However, a transport department official said the DTC buses and cluster buses were running as usual and no reports of disruption were received so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed