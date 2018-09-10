Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC stays JNU decision cancelling candidature of NSUI member for students union polls

The court said the operation of the order will remain stayed till the next date of hearing on November 27.

Delhi HC. (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today put on hold the operation of JNU's order cancelling National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vikas Yadav's candidature in the upcoming polls for the varsity's students union.

Justice Siddharth Mridul said the September 7 decision of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was "unsustainable on innumerable grounds" as Yadav was not even informed what the complaint against him was that had led to the cancellation of his candidature.

The court said the operation of the order will remain stayed till the next date of hearing on November 27.

