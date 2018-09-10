Home Cities Delhi

Doorstep delivery of 40 government services in Delhi from today

The AAP is set to launch a scheme for home delivery of 40 essential public services like caste and marriage certificates, driving license and new water connections, on Monday.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is set to launch a scheme for home delivery of 40 essential public services like caste and marriage certificates, driving license and new water connections, on Monday. The government has claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.

Envisioned by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the scheme is expected to make a huge impact on the middle class in the national Capital. This “revolutionary step” that will deal a body “blow to corruption” in governance, is expected to give beleaguered AAP some political mileage. The first of its kind scheme in the country has already had its brush with controversy in the past, with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal opposing the project on safety concerns.

It was only after the Supreme Court’s order on distribution of powers between Baijal and Kejriwal did the scheme see the light of day. In phase one the Delhi government will provide 40 services such as caste certificates, new water connections, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, among others. All this would be provided at a nominal charge of C50. A few call centers would be set up and if a person wanted to apply for a driving licence, all he would have to do is call the designated call centre and give the details.

Delhi home delivery Delhi ration scheme

