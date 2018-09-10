Drunk man drives car on footpath, runs over and kills two in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Home Cities Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people were allegedly crushed to death after a 23-year-old man who was in an inebriated state drove his car on a footpath in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Sunday.

According to the police the accused Devesh was drunk and he did not possess driver license at the time when he was apprehended from the spot.

The driver drove the car on the footpath injuring three others who are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The driver who has been arrested works in a software firm. The incident happened at around 4:30 am on Sunday morning.

“Devesh told police he was driving from Paschim Vihar towards the airport where he was supposed to meet a friend. He was in an inebriated condition and was driving at a high speed. He lost control of his Honda Civic car and ended up driving it over the footpath. Further investigation is on.” said DCP West Delhi Monika Bhardwaj.

The police have registered an FIR under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which attracts a maximum jail term of 10 years.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old taxi driver Umesh resident was shot dead in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident occurred when Umesh and his friend were driving through a small lane at the same time a Honda City vehicle with three-four men inside the car were driving from the opposite side. As they tried driving past each other, both the parties allegedly did not want to back their car to give sides which led to their side mirrors slightly brushing together, police stated.

Soon an argument broke out between the two parties. The argument got intense and the accused retrieved a gun from his car and shot one bullet in the air before shooting the taxi driver in his chest at point-blank range.

