Four labourers die in Delhi after inhaling toxic gas

Around 3 p.m. the staff of Tower of Capital Green-DLF informed police that five labourers were trapped in a sewerage.

Published: 10th September 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four labourers were suffocated to death while one was critical on Sunday after inhaling toxic gas from a sewer in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, police said.

Around 3 p.m. the staff of Tower of Capital Green-DLF informed police that five labourers were trapped in a sewerage, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said.

The five were pulled out and taken to hospital, where Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja and Umesh were declared brought dead on arrival. Vishal was admitted to the RML Hospital in a critical condition, the officer said.

Umesh and Sarfaraz, working in a housekeeping department of the locality, were forced to enter the sewerage by the contractor after three other who went before did not come out, she said.

The contractor also did not provide safety equipment to those asked to enter the sewerage, she said.

