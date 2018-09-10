Home Cities Delhi

JNU Students Union polls: EC not to cancel NSUI candidate's nomination

Vikas Yadav was informed of the cancellation by the JNU Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) office on September 6, citing a proctorial inquiry previously initiated against him.

Published: 10th September 2018

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Election Committee for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) polls on Monday announced that it will not be cancelling the NSUI's presidential candidate's nomination as was recommended by the grievance redressal committee (GRC).

"In reference to the letter sent by the GRC regarding the candidature of Vikas Yadav, the Election Committee has unanimously decided not to accept the recommendation. Hence his nomination remains valid," the EC head said.

Yadav was informed of the cancellation by the JNU Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) office on September 6, citing a proctorial inquiry previously initiated against him under which he was punished with a Rs 20,000 fine and hostel transfer.

Yadav had said he will challenge the decision in court.

The JNU authorities had initiated the proctorial inquiry against Yadav for protesting in the campus in February, which, the student told reporters, was launched for the rights of students in reservation and seat-cut issues.

The JNUSU elections will be held on Friday.

