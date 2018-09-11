Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress says will intensify agitation against sealing drive

The party will organise a 'Vyapar Bachao-Mazdoor Bachao' rally in Karol Bagh on Friday, convener of the campaign Mukesh Sharma said.

A shop in Defence Colony market, where the sealing drive was carried out. (EPS | Parveen Negi) | File image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress said Tuesday it will intensify its agitation against the AAP and the BJP over sealing of illegal commercial establishments, saying the drive has threatened the livelihood of nearly three lakh people in the city.

Under its "Nyay Yudh" campaign against the sealing of allegedly non-polluting household industries, the party will organise a 'Vyapar Bachao-Mazdoor Bachao' rally in Karol Bagh on Friday, convener of the campaign Mukesh Sharma said.

"We will also announced direct action against AAP and BJP, who are responsible for endangering livelihood of nearly three lakh labourers and traders by not taking steps to stop the sealing drive," he told reporters at a press conference.

Sharma alleged that BJP-ruled municipal corporations have realised nearly Rs 20,000 crore as penalty and conversion charges against the rules, from people affected by the sealing exercise.

He said a large number of small traders and labourers hit by the sealing drive will attend the rally at Karol Bagh.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken will lead the rally.

