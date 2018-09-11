Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Crime Branch to probe sexual assault of minor

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch will take over the probe into the alleged sexual assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in her school last week, police said Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred last Tuesday in north west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and the next day, a case was registered by the district police under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The girl's parents also staged a protest outside the school Tuesday demanding an action against the authorities. A senior officer said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch since it is a "sensitive one".

Aslam Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), had said, "We are investigating the matter from all angles.We are not ruling out the role of the school authority or any family member or neighbour." The police had claimed that the girl was "touched" inappropriately.

