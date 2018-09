By PTI

NEW DELHI: Services were affected on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line for one hour this morning due to a signalling issue, according to the DMRC.

"Due to a signalling issue at the Jasola Vihar station, train services were affected on Line-8 section (Magenta Line) from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden from 7. 25 am to 8.30 am Tuesday," a DMRC official said.

Services were not affected on the rest of the Magenta Line section from Janakpuri West to Kalkaji Mandir, he added.