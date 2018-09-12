Home Cities Delhi

National-level wrestler arrested with associates for carrying out armed heist

Two sophisticated pistols along with nine live cartridges were seized from them.

Published: 12th September 2018

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A national-level wrestler was arrested with his two associates for allegedly carrying out an armed heist of Rs 65 lakh in Sarita Vihar, police said Wednesday.

The trio have been running armed robbery racket and Rs 7.5 lakh of robbed amount has been seized and another Rs 6 lakh frozen, police said.

National level wrestler Sunil Kumar (26) was arrested along with Rajesh (27) and Yogender Saroya (24), it said.

Two cars were also seized from their possession, police said.

