DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on Tilak Nagar cop's son's assault video

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police after one of its personnel's son was seen brutally thrashing a woman in a video that has gone viral.

The accused was arrested Friday after being charged with rape and criminal intimidation in two separate cases.

He is the son of Ashok Kumar Tomar, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police in the central district.

It was observed that appropriate Sections were not included in the FIR, the DCW said in a statement.

"Further, there are reports of the victim and her family receiving threats to withdraw the case. In this regard, the DCW has sent a notice to the SHO of Tilak Nagar and sought factual report of the incident and copy of the FIR registered in the matter," it said.

The DCW said further details regarding the steps taken by the Delhi Police to ensure security for the victim and her family, reasons for "non-inclusion of appropriate Sections" under the Indian Penal Code, reasons for not arresting the accused (earlier) and any other relevant information has been sought.

The Delhi Police has been given time till September 17 to respond to the notice, the statement added.