4,388 CCTVs installed in Delhi for women safety: Police to High Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Delhi High Court was told by the police Friday that it has installed around 4,388 CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas of the national capital to ensure safety and security of women.

The Delhi Police made the submission in an affidavit filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) moved in March this year by some lawyers for safety of women after a few women complained about "urine and semen-filled" balloons allegedly being hurled at them in and around North Campus of Delhi University.

The petitioner lawyers have sought formulation of guidelines to ensure safety of women during occasions such as Holi and New Year.

The affidavit of the Delhi Police was placed before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao which did not hear the matter on Friday as one of the judges was not available.

The court had on May 16 directed the police to indicate the status regarding installation of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the city.

The police in its affidavit has also said that in the alleged incident regarding throwing of a "urine-filled balloon" at a woman in the campus area, the "complainant did not cooperate" and therefore, the case was marked as "untraced".

With regard to the alleged throwing of a "semen-filled balloon", the police has said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) did not find any trace of semen on the complainant women's clothes.

It said that it had arrested one person in March this year in connection with the second incident, but he was released on bail, adding that a charge sheet will be filed in the matter.

Police said it was imparting self-defence training to women and also conducting programme to empower them.

The petitioners, in their plea, have also sought setting up of women police control rooms (PCRs), increase in the number of women police booths and an anonymous drop box for written complaints, claiming that complainants are often bullied and harassed.