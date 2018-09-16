Some trying to 'derail' doorstep delivery services: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday alleged some people are trying to derail the AAP government's scheme for doorstep delivery of services launched earlier this week.

The chief minister's allegation come after some reports about mischievous elements trying to disrupt the scheme by giving fake addresses.

Kejriwal, however, did not take name of anyone.

"I am very sad. Due to dirty politics, some people are trying to derail such a good scheme. They should not work against people. This is wrong."

"All should support for public-welfare works regardless of any political party running the government," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, the chief minister had launched the scheme under which Delhiites can avail 40 services, including driving licence, ration card, caste and marriage registration certificates, at their doorstep.