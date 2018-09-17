Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: SC stays NGT order refusing exemption to two-wheelers from odd-even scheme

Delhi government told the High Court that it would be impossible to accommodate people in public transport ifthe odd-even scheme is made applicable for two-wheelers also.

Published: 17th September 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of odd numbered cars seen during the odd-even scheme for vehicles in New Delhi. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday stayed the operation of the National Green Tribunal's 2017 order which had directed that odd-even vehicle rotation scheme is made applicable to two-wheelers also in Delhi.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Dipak Gupta was told by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni, appearing for Delhi government that it would be impossible to accommodate people in public transport if the odd-even scheme is made applicable for two-wheelers also.

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Nadkarni said there were around 68 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi and they were seeking exemption for two-wheelers.

He said the NGT had passed an order on December 15 last year in this regard and they were complying with all directions but want the exemption for two-wheelers in the odd-even scheme.

The green tribunal had in December last year dismissed the Delhi government's review plea seeking the exemption for two-wheelers in the odd-even scheme, saying such a relaxation would defeat the purpose of improving Delhi's ambient air quality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odd-Even scheme Two Wheeler exemption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  