JNU Students Union poll a political result of polarisation by BJP: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said it is a cause of worry for all as the ruling party has polarised the country and called for steps to be taken to combat that.

The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Sunday termed the election results in JNU students union as "a political result of the polarisation attempted by the BJP" over the last few years in the varsity.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said it is a cause of worry for all as the ruling party has polarised the country and called for steps to be taken to combat that.

"There is no doubt that politics in that university has been highly-highly polarised and that is I think the matter of concern to all people, who are well wishers of the student community.

"The polarisation is largely attributed to the ruling party and I think steps must be taken to combat that.

But, you have now seen a political result of that polarisation attempted by the BJP over the last few years," he told reporters.

The Congress leader also congratulated the students who won the JNUSU polls saying whoever has won deserves support and congratulations.

He said at the at the end of the day there were free and fair polls, though attempts were made towards the end to disrupt them and asked the ABVP to accept defeat gracefully and one should be magnanimous in victory.

A united front of Left student groups won all four central panel posts in the JNU students' union defeating the RSS-affiliated ABVP by considerable margins in an election marred by allegations of "bias" by the poll committee, violence and suspension of counting for nearly 14 hours.

