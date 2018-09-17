Suspected arms peddler arrested with 23 pistols in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A suspected arms peddler was arrested with 23 sophisticated pistols, police said Monday.

The accused, identified as Kalu Sahu (31), used to bring pistols to Delhi and supply them to criminals in Delhi-National Capital Region, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium flyover in Delhi on September 13, where the accused had come at 7.30 pm to deliver a huge consignment of illegal pistols to criminals.

Subsequently, the accused was apprehended and 23 sophisticated pistols were found in his bag, said P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

During interrogation, the accused told police that he was working as a driver in a private firm in Jabalpur.

Last year, he lost his job due to closure of the company, following which he returned to his native village in Madhya Pradesh's Jagathar, where he came in contact with a few persons, who were allegedly peddling arms, he said.

Sahu also started procuring arms and ammunition and supplied them to criminals in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, he added.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that the previous involvement of the accused is being verified.