AAP government to facilitate Asian games medallists in their neighbourhoods

Published: 18th September 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government will reach the doors of Asian games medallists belonging to Delhi to facilitate them in their neighbourhoods across the city, an official said Monday.

To begin with, a felicitation ceremony will be held in Safdarjung area tomorrow where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hand over a prize money cheque to Divij Sharan who won a gold medal in Tennis.

As per the plan, players will be handed over the cheques to Asian games medallists as per the Delhi government's policy in their respective residential areas in coming days.

The AAP dispensation recently enhanced the prize money for Asian Games gold medal winners from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore, Rs 14 lakh to Rs 75 lakh for silver medal winners, Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for bronze medallists.

Earlier this month, wrestler Divya Kakran, who won bronze in the Asian Games in Jakarta, had lashed out at the AAP government for not extending any help to her before the games. Kejriwal was present on the occasion.

"Nobody helps us when we need it and had I got assistance, I could have even won a gold medal," she had said at the event.

