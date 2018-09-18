Home Cities Delhi

Charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal, other leaders part of 'larger conspiracy' to malign Delhi government: AAP

The court has summoned the Delhi chief minister, his deputy, Sisodia, and 11 AAP MLAs as accused in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted sharply to the Delhi Police charge sheet against its leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, terming it as part of a "larger design" to malign the party's government.

Delhi Police, "controlled" by Modi government, has filed "many bogus cases" against the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs over the last three-and-a-half years, all of which have "miserably fallen flat" in courts during trials, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

"The latest fake case will also meet the same fate as the previous ones. AAP assures the people that such conspiracies will not deter the party's resolve of working tirelessly for the residents of Delhi," he said.

The court has summoned the Delhi chief minister, his deputy, Sisodia, and 11 AAP MLAs as accused in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19.

"The fake FIR by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and the subsequent bogus charge sheet by the Modi government-controlled Delhi Police are parts of a larger design to malign the Delhi government," Bhardwaj alleged.

He further charged that the "pro people" agenda of the AAP government and schemes like doorstep delivery of services, that earned global appreciation, has made the central government "insecure".

"During the last three-and-a-half years, the Modi government has left no stone unturned in troubling our government. The current chief secretary was posted in Delhi by the Centre with a clear brief of paralysing the Delhi government," he claimed.

The court has directed all accused in the chief secretary assault case to appear before it on October 25, saying there were sufficient grounds to establish the charges against them in the case.

Besides, Kejriwal and Sisodia, the charge sheet also names 11 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused.

They are Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju