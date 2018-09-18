Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress denies reports of Ajay Maken's resignation, says he has gone abroad for treatment

Congress on Tuesday denied reports that senior leader Ajay Maken has resigned as chief of the party's Delhi unit and clarified that he has gone abroad for treatment.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has denied reports of Ajay Maken's resignation as the Delhi party president saying that he is on leave for a health check-up and will be back within a week.

Reacting to reports of Maken's resignation, the party's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko told ANI, "The fact is that he has some health problem and he has gone for a check-up. Nothing beyond that, he will be back next week."

Chacko further added that Maken has been worried over not being able to give time to the party. "Probably he is little worried that he cannot devote his full time or travel the way he wants. That problem he shared with me in past. However, he is doing fine and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) is also doing well. On his return from his medical check-up, we will discuss the working arrangement and all other things. He has not resigned," he said.

Earlier today, sources in the Congress had confirmed that Maken had recently met party president Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko.

The clarification from the party comes in the wake of certain media reports claiming that Maken had resigned as the Delhi Congress chief citing health issues.

In February this year, former Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit took a dig at Maken saying that his "working style had done a lot of damage to the party."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Congress Ajay Maken Ajay Maken Resignation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo