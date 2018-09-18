Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police suspends ASI whose son thrashed woman in video

Ashok Kumar Tomar, who was posted in the central district, was suspended for allegedly threatening the family of the victim, police said.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

A Delhi cop's son Rohit Tomar who was seen beating up a girl in a video that went viral in police custody in New Delhi Friday Sep 14 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Monday suspended an assistant sub-inspector, whose son was seen brutally thrashing a woman in a video which went viral on social media.

Ashok Kumar Tomar, who was posted in the central district, was suspended for allegedly threatening the family of the victim, police said.

Rohit Tomar, the 21-year-old son of the policeman, Ali Hasan, the owner of the call center where the incident happened, and Rajesh, a peon who worked there and shot the video, have been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the case filed at the Uttam Nagar police station.

Rohit Tomar was arrested Friday after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action in the matter.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police in this regard.

Two cases were registered against the main accused - one of criminal intimidation and molestation and the other of rape - based on complaints of two women, police said.

The first case was registered Thursday at the Tilak Nagar police station in West Delhi following a complaint by Tomar's woman friend alleging that he showed her a video in which he could be seen thrashing a woman, police said.

Tomar allegedly threatened her with the same kind of treatment if she did not follow his instructions.

The second case was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station after another woman, who was seen in the video, approached police on Friday alleging that on September 2, Tomar had called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and raped her.

In the video, Tomar is seen thrashing the woman when she threatened to file a police complaint against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo