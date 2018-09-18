Home Cities Delhi

Seven-year-old girl raped in Delhi, man held

In a statement to the police, the victim's mother alleged that her daughter was raped by a neighbour.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representation. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Shahdara's Seemapuri area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night, they added.

In a statement to the police, the victim's mother alleged that her daughter was raped by a neighbour.

The girl was playing outside her residence at around 10.30 pm on Monday when the accused took her to the bushes near the DLF chowk and raped her, a senior police officer said.

The victim was bleeding when she returned home. On being questioned by her mother, she narrated her ordeal.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case was registered at the Seemapuri police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident.

She said the accused took the girl to a park, inserted a water pipe into her private parts and then raped her.

However, the police said according to the lady doctor who examined the victim, her condition was stable and no foreign object was inserted into her private parts.

The doctor said the excess bleeding was due to an injury in her private parts. The victim has been admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.

The accused, a ragpicker, was arrested on Monday itself, the police said. The DCW said it will file an application seeking compensation for the rape survivor.

"Cannot describe the pain the little girl was experiencing. Already malnourished, she has a long struggle ahead. We are going to support her in her legal fight to ensure death penalty to her culprits. Will file compensation application & shall make all efforts to rehabilitate her (sic)," Maliwal tweeted.

According to data compiled by the Delhi Police, more than two children were raped every day in the national capital in the first four months of 2018.

Till April 30, 282 cases of child rape were reported as opposed to 278 last year. In 2017, 894 such cases were reported in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju